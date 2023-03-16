Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant knows very well that many young kids look up to him since he’s one of the brightest young talents in the NBA. Amid his gun scandal and suspension, however, he admits he hasn’t been the best influence for the younger generation.

Morant made the confession during an interview with Jalen Rose, who asked him if he takes pride about being a role model after he found himself in hot water. The Grizzlies guard noted that not being a better example for kids is one of his biggest mistakes.

“I do. I realize I have a lot of kids who look up to me. Even probably some adults. I realize my past mistakes isn’t being a good role model,” Morant said, via ClutchPoints.

Ja Morant found himself in hot water after he showed off a gun during an IG Live stream recently, though he shared that the gun was not his. The controversies didn’t stop there after photos from the nightclub where he did his IG live got leaked and went viral. In the photos, Morant was seen with a stripper doing a lap dance on him.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jalen Rose: "Do you take pride in being a role model?" Ja Morant: "I do. I realize I have a lot of kids who look up to me. Even probably some adults. I realize my past mistakes isn't being a good role model." pic.twitter.com/X0KXtHZCQh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 15, 2023

It was certainly a bad look for Morant, the Grizzlies and the NBA. League commissioner Adam Silver also made that clear to the youngster during their meeting and in the statement he released after announcing Ja’s eight-game suspension.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous. It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him,” Silver said.

Morant’s return to play is still unknown, but there’s no doubt he has plenty of work to do to show everyone that he has changed and grown up from the incident.