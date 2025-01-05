Every team has weak points. The goal is to not let them become fatal characteristics. Problems arise when those flaws get accentuated in clutch moments. Identifying how to negate issues before being exposed is a job for Taylor Jenkins but Ja Morant's captivating yet inconsistent Memphis Grizzlies now know the problem: Turnovers. Desmond Bane (eight turnovers) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (four turnovers) looked almost embarrassed after letting another winnable road game over a hated rival slip away.

The Grizzlies (23-13), now seven games behind the Oklahoma City Thunder, are now closer to the NBA Play-In Tournament spots than first place. Memphis is 5-5 over the last 10 games and the Grizzlies are still weeks away from being near full strength. Jenkins addressed the concerning trends after a 121-113 loss to a Golden State squad missing Stephen Curry.

“It's a lot of stuff but (turnovers) are an area that we have got to get better at,” Jenkins stated. “We've got to lean into watching the film, coaching, and figure out individual development. Also collectively just our movement and the decisions that we are making. It's a huge issue.”

The Grizzlies (22) lost the turnover battle against the Warriors (18). Bane's double-double (22 points, 10 rebounds) was marred by eight turnovers. Jackson Jr. (23 points, nine rebounds) tossed a bad pass with 7:55 remaining and the Grizzlies within six points. A Lindy Waters III three-pointer put the Warriors up 106-97 a few seconds after the Andrew Wiggins steal.

Bane lost the handle with 4:55 on the clock and Memphis down seven. Wiggins, again with the steal, finished off the one-man fast break with a resounding dunk. The Warriors went up 10 points with 75 seconds left after Jaylen Wells was a little too lax with a pass. Wiggins capped off the night with another dunk as the Chase Center crowd started to head home happy.

Jenkins hit the airport with a headache. Turnovers have been an issue all season but especially when opponents can stop the Grizzlies from moving around. Draymond Green complimented the Grizzlies earlier in the season on the unique offense. Green has also given the rest of the league a blueprint for how to slow Memphis down. Golden State now leads the season series 2-1.

The Grizzlies have coughed up 17 or more turnovers in 19 games this season. It's an untenable situation regardless of record now. Memphis has been outrunning their problems due to talent and scheme but NBA Playoffs battles are played at a different pace. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane know that too, having been beaten by the Warriors previously.

Ja Morant is due to be re-evaluated once the Grizzlies return from this five-game road trip. Jenkins has to find a way for Memphis to make every possession count against the Dallas Mavericks. It will be the first FedEx Forum game of 2025. Giving up 20-25 turnovers against Kyrie Irving would be a recipe for disaster.