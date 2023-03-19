Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Memphis Grizzlies will soon be welcoming Ja Morant back to the court. The star point guard got himself in a lot of trouble after showing off a gun (that he claims wasn’t even his) on his Instagram and was handed down a suspension from his team and the NBA for it. He has taken responsibility for his actions and is slated to be back in action on Monday.

Several former NBA players have spoken out about Morant and offered him words of wisdom. Metta Sandiford-Artest — known mostly by basketball fans as Metta World Peace and was involved with the Malice at the Palace, among other scandals, during his playing days — praised the Grizzlies star for speaking on his situation so quickly and said that he needs to hone in his pride and intensity and channel it in a better way.

Ja Morant’s 8-game suspension concluded yesterday and will join the Grizzles again on Monday. 2010 NBA Champion @MettaWorld37 has some words of advice for the star guard moving forward. #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/VK4s6g4ljp — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 19, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously, he needs to be busy,” Sandiford-Artest said. “So, he probably should be doing something creative. And it might be business but he needs to do something else with his time. For me, it was the worst thing ever — having time — because I was just doing random, wild stuff with my time…I’m happy he only has [been suspended for] eight games and now he can come back from it and just move on.”

Ja Morant streamed with the gun on social media days after a report stating that he had gotten into a physical altercation with a teenager and flashed a gun afterward. The Grizzlies star has taken steps to understand his wrongdoings, notably entering into counseling, before resuming his NBA career.