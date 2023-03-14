Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has entered a counseling program in Florida, and there is no timetable for his return to play, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

It has been an eventful couple of weeks for Ja Morant, who was named in a police report, and seen holding a gun at a club on Instagram live. That ended up with him being suspended from the team.

Luckily for Morant, the verdict was that he would not be charged with a crime for his Instagram live gun incident.

Based on recent comments from Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins commented on the subject when asked if Morant would be able to return on Friday, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

“There are a lot of internal dialogues going on and obviously there’s still things going on at the league level that we’re in communication with,” Taylor Jenkins said, via MacMahon. “Ja’s fully engaged in this process and ready for whatever comes next after these two games.”

Given that it was announced that Morant would enter a counseling program after Jenkins’ comments, it seems that the main focus for the Grizzlies is that Morant gets the help he needs, and that the playoffs approaching is not a determining factor in whether he will return to the court.

With Morant entering a counseling program, it is tough to know when he will make his return to the court, as Wojnarowski said.

What we know for now, is that Morant will be away from the court for the foreseeable future.