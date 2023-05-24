Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The police did a welfare check on Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant following his cryptic social media posts on Wednesday, according to TMZ Sports. A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said they went to Morant’s home after the concerning messages were posted on Instagram, and that he told them he is taking a break from social media and that he is okay.

“He is fine,” the spokesperson said, via TMZ Sports

Ja Morant made separate posts on his Instagram story for his mother, father and daughter, saying he loves all of them. His last Instagram story simply said “bye.” The posts were deleted shortly after.

It is a relief for many who have followed Morant in recent times to hear that he is okay.

Morant has been under the microscope due to having two separate incidents in which he was seen holding a handgun on Instagram live. The first one resulted in an eight-game suspension from the NBA. The second one got him suspended from Grizzlies team activities indefinitely, and in all likelihood will result in a longer suspension than the first one, according to reports in recent weeks.

After the second instance, Morant released a statement saying that he takes full accountability for his actions and that he is committed to working on himself, even though his words to not mean much to many right now.

The hope for the Grizzlies and the NBA as a whole is that Morant gets himself on the right track and has no further issues when he comes back next season.