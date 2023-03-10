The off-the-court troubles of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant have been well-documented in the last week, and if we’re to take the words of head coach Taylor Jenkins at face value, he and the team are going to do their part in helping the emerging superstar.

Morant is out for Thursday’s game against the Golden State Warriors, and isn’t expected back for the three games afterwards. Previously, the guard was suspended for the Grizzlies’ two games before the Warriors contest.

In a statement shared by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Jenkins gave insight on what it would take for Ja Morant to rejoin the team.

“I can’t share details. There’s definitely steps that are going to need to be met personally and professionally as he deals with some stuff personally to get better,” Jenkins said. “Then obviously the expectations on the team, he’s going to have some things that he’s going to have to clear to know what the expectations are when he does return.

“Again, he’s out at least the next four games. I know everyone wants to know what’s this going to be,” he continued. “It’s the hot topic for sure, but he’s taking time. His responsibility to get better personally – that’s a big factor in this. And also, his responsibility to the team is something we’re addressing with him. He’s fully on board and has been communicative with our group.”

This can be taken from this statement from Jenkins. Results for the regular season and the playoffs doesn’t sound like a factor in determining Morant’s return. The team’s priority is to make sure Morant the person is good-to-go before the basketball player even enters back into the equation.

In other words, Memphis wants to value the man before wins and losses.