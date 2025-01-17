The Memphis Grizzlies will be facing the San Antonio Spurs, and one of their key players' availability is up in the air. Ja Morant is listed on the injury report with right foot soreness, as he's been dealing with stuff on and off this season. When Morant is on the floor, the Grizzlies are one of the better teams in the league, and even without him, they're still pretty good.

Morant has had several injuries over the past two seasons, and hopefully, this doesn't become a regular thing for one of the young, budding stars in the league. It will be interesting to see what his availability looks like closer to game time.

Ja Morant's injury status vs. Spurs

Ja Morant is listed as questionable against the Spurs, and it's not certain if he'll be able to suit up. The Grizzlies have seemed to be cautious with how they manage Morant and his injuries this season, and that's smart when considering that he's young and a big part of their team. On the other hand, the fans would love to see him in action, especially against the Spurs. When these two teams faced each other earlier in the week, Morant maybe had the dunk of the season on Victor Wembanyama, but it didn't count.

After the game, Morant spoke about the dunk that didn't count.

“It was another person at the rim,” Morant said. “I've dunked on plenty of people, bro. He don't get no pass. If you at the rim, I'mma try you at that situation.”

Morant noted earlier in the season that he wasn't going to dunk anymore so he could prioritize his health, but since then, he's pulled out at least two dunks that have left fans in awe. It seems at this point Morant is teasing the fans, or he just can't help dunking.

It would be ideal for Morant to be careful with his dunks and that he lands safely because there's a chance that an injury can occur if something goes wrong. Morant is one of the best point guards in the league, and he shows what he's capable of every time he hits the floor.

The Grizzlies have shown as a unit this year that when they're all healthy, they can be hard to stop, as injuries stopped them from showing their true potential last season.