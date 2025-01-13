Ja Morant is reportedly being listed as questionable on the injury report for the Memphis Grizzlies' game on Monday night against the Houston Rockets, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Morant is reportedly dealing with an illness, placing his status for the game in question.

Ja Morant's injury status vs. Rockets

Morant has enjoyed a strong season while on the floor. The concern has been his lack of availability at times. The 25-year-old has played in only 22 of the Grizzlies' 39 games up to this point in the 2024-25 campaign.

Overall, Ja Morant is averaging 21 points per game on 44.1 percent field goal shooting. The Grizzlies guard is also recording per game averages of 7.5 assists and 4.4 rebounds to go along with 1.1 steals per outing. When healthy, Morant is one of the best guards in the NBA.

The Grizzlies endured a difficult 2023-24 campaign. Morant's return this year has been pivotal, however, as Memphis is currently in third place in the Western Conference with a stellar 25-14 record. The Grizzlies appear to be a legitimate contender, and Morant has played a big role in their success.

It goes without saying, but the Grizzlies will need Morant on the floor on a more consistent basis in order to truly make a serious championship run. They may reach the postseason regardless, but if they want to upset the best teams in the West then Memphis needs Morant to be on the floor.

Monday's game is important. The Rockets are one game ahead of the Grizzlies in the West. Memphis can make a massive statement with a victory over their Western Conference rival. Earning the victory on the road will be a challenge, however.

Morant's final injury status will go a long way toward determining the outcome of the game. As for the question of if Ja Morant is playing tonight vs. the Rockets, the answer is maybe.