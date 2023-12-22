Ja Morant's return is helping the Grizzlies in more ways than one.

For much of the 2023-24 season thus far, the Memphis Grizzlies have been disjointed, with the team struggling to string wins together thanks in large part to the 25-game absence of Ja Morant due to suspension. Morant's return, however, has breathed new life into the Grizzlies. In his return to the hardwood on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Grizzlies star dropped 34 points, six rebounds, and eight assists, with the biggest highlight of his return being his game-winning floater at the buzzer.

However, it's not just the sheer impact Morant has on the court that has infused the Grizzlies with the much-needed push to turn their season around. The 24-year old star is also allowing the Grizzlies to be the best version of themselves by helping them have fun on the hardwood, as evidenced by his observation in the middle of their 115-113 win over the Pelicans two nights ago.

“Hey, we’re having fun again,” Morant told his teammates during a timeout after throwing a successful lob to Santi Aldama, according to Desmond Bane via Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

Analysts were certain that there was going to be a drop-off for the Grizzlies amid Ja Morant's suspension. Morant is truly one of the most impactful stars in today's NBA. But not many foresaw this precipitous of a drop-off without his services, and now that he's back, the Grizzlies look dangerous yet again — especially when their morale is on the come up.

In fact, the Grizzlies won their second consecutive game upon Morant's return, with the star point guard barely missing a beat despite his lengthy hiatus. On Thursday night, they took on the Indiana Pacers, the team with the best offense in the NBA, and held them to 103 points in a 13-point Memphis victory, which is no mean feat.

Morant, in that win against the Pacers, put up 20 points, five rebounds, and eight assists, giving the Grizzlies another lethal offensive threat to alleviate Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s burden on that end of the floor. The Atlanta Hawks, the next team the Grizzlies will face on the schedule, will have to try and be on their guard against a happy Memphis squad.