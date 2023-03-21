Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

It sure looks like Ja Morant is now in a good place mentally following a tumultuous past few weeks that saw him take some time away from the Memphis Grizzlies and undergo counseling.

Morant made his first appearance with the team since his gun incident early in March. He was on the sidelines for the Grizzlies’ game against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, with the home fans even giving him a rousing welcome as he finally returned.

As he watched his Grizzlies come back from a 16-point deficit to win 112-108 against the Mavs, Morant also celebrated along with his teammates. When Santi Aldama was being interviewed postgame, the explosive guard crashed it and channeled his inner NBA YoungBoy as he spit the lyrics from the rapper’s “Fresh Prince of Utah.”

"IT'S A PARADE INSIDE MY CITY YEAAA" Ja Morant is BACK 😂

It is definitely great to see Ja Morant doing well after his controversy. While many have criticized him and the Grizzlies for their alleged PR stunt just to bury the issue, the important thing is the youngster has learned his lesson and is reflecting from it.

For what it’s worth, Morant also had a heartfelt moment with Mavs star Kyrie Irving following Monday’s game. The two shared a hug in what is clearly a massive show of support from Irving to his fellow NBA player and brother.

Morant is expected to return to the court soon, with hopes that he is going to suit up come Wednesday when they play the Houston Rockets at home.