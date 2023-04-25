Ja Morant is known and somewhat admired for his flashy and sometimes electric play style on the court. However, the Memphis Grizzlies star might have gone a bit overboard Monday night in a Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

With the game tied at 99 late in the fourth quarter, Morant raced down the court on a fastbreak and took flight from a step inside the free-throw line. LeBron James was waiting in the paint for him and stood his ground for the charge as Morant crashed into him.

Morant’s failed attempt at putting James on a poster was over before it even began. NBA fans flocked to Twitter to put on a full-on clown show in honor of the Grizzlies’ point guard.

The Lakers sent the game to overtime after LeBron James tied it in the final minute of regulation. LA then took the lead in overtime and never gave it up, capping off the win and taking a 3-1 lead over the Grizzlies in the first-round series.

The Lakers led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, but a 14-1 Grizzlies run to end the first half cut the lead to two at the break.

Morant finished with 19 points on 33 percent shooting. He went 1-for-6 from beyond the arc. James scored 22 points and added 20 rebounds, becoming the oldest player in NBA history with a 20-20 game in the playoffs.

Ja Morant has had a tumultuous season and the playoffs have been no different. He scored 45 points and added 13 assists and 9 rebounds in Game 3, only for the Grizzlies to lose by 10. The Lakers are a win away from an opening-round series win.