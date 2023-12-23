The Memphis Grizzlies received a massive boost in production with Ja Morant back in the lineup. So far, they're 2-0 since his return and the team hopes to get back on track for the playoffs. But Morant's presence seems to be building up confidence for his teammates as well. At least, that's the case for Ziaire Williams.

Ahead of Saturday night's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Williams was asked about the difference Ja Morant has made for the Grizzlies since returning, per team reporter Michael Williams. Ziaire Williams claims his confidence level is higher than before, as he tries his best to play at Morant's pace.

“It's go, go, go. He's always in attack mode. I just try to roll with him and play at his pace.”

Ja Morant has been on a tear since his return. In his first two games he's averaging 27.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game. He looks like he hasn't missed a beat, which is ideal for this Grizzlies team.

RECOMMENDED
Photo: Kenneth Lofton in Sixers uniform with Sixers logo in the back
Sixers sign Kenneth Lofton Jr. to two-way contract after Grizzlies release

Max Escarpio ·

Dejounte Murray with question marks above his head
Is Hawks' Dejounte Murray playing vs. Grizzlies?

Joey Mistretta ·

Grizzlies' Ja Morant and Taylor Jenkins with Ziaire Williams, Vince Williams Jr. and David Roddy
Grizzlies player who should lose minutes

Jack Winter ·

Additionally, it's fantastic that his energy is building confidence in his teammates. That's a great sign for a player deemed as the face of the franchise. Maybe it will lead to the entire Grizzlies team elevating their game for the rest of the season. If that's the case, them Memphis could be a dangerous team late in the season.

Make sure to tune into the Grizzlies-Hawks game on Saturday night. Hopefully, Ja Morant continues playing at a high level and Ziaire Williams continues to play an impactful role.