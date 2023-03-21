The Memphis Grizzlies are gearing up for a return by star point guard Ja Morant after serving an eight-game suspension. Out of many of the questions directed Morant’s way during his first appearance with the media, one reporter asked about his plans to be on social media.

“I won’t be doing that at all. Me saying things, actions speak louder than words… Right now, it’s about keeping the main thing the main thing and going through this process of becoming a better me.” Ja Morant on his social media use as he returns to the pic.twitter.com/oqE0YllQOZ… — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 21, 2023

“Right now just super excited to be back with my teammates. That’s the main thing right now.”

The excitement isn’t so clear in his expression. To be fair to Morant, it is a serious challenge to be vulnerable about one’s shortcomings and actually do the work to improve. It can’t be easy when the personal work comes with public opinion on the matter.

“If I do that, not only will it help me, but it will help everybody around me as well.”

Ja Morant claims the above about the aforementioned work and how staying off of social media will help him in the process. It will be an ongoing challenge for Morant, but if he is to remain accountable, there is no doubt it will be beneficial to him and the people surrounding him.

One thing is for sure, Ja Morant has to be thrilled to be returning to the basketball court. He joins a Memphis Grizzlies team at 44-27 and second in the Western Conference. Morant will have 11 games to return to form before the NBA Playoffs.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ja Morant take a few games to become comfortable on the court again. Given the mental challenges he is dealing with, the Grizzlies would be wise to be patient with the young star. Staying off of social media will not be the only distraction between Ja Morant and an NBA championship.