One of the steps Ja Morant had to take as part of the Memphis Grizzlies‘ conditions before he is reinstated to the team was to go to Florida to undergo counseling. The young superstar spent a few days inside a facility, which apparently, had the objective of helping him properly address the issues he had been going through with regard to the gun incident he had inside a nightclub.

There were also some rumors that the Grizzlies had sent Morant to some sort of rehab facility to address his supposed substance abuse issues — something that the 23-year-old has now spoken out on:

“I don’t have an alcohol problem. Never had an alcohol problem,” Morant said. “I went there for counseling — to learn how to manage stress and cope with stress in a positive way. Instead of ways I’ve tried to deal with it before that caused me to make mistakes.”

According to some reports, Morant wasn’t even drinking inside the club before he decided to brandish his gun on an IG Live stream. However, if you recall, Ja publicly broadcasted a tequila binge on a private plane last year as he celebrated his first-ever All-Star Game appearance. Be that as it may, the young Grizzlies superstar has made it abundantly clear that he has no alcohol problem whatsoever.

Ja Morant is now set to return to the team after serving a nine-game suspension. He seems to have already satisfied all of the team’s requirements and is now expected to be reinstated for Wednesday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets.