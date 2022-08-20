Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has only one demand for the NBA ahead of LeBron James and Jayson Tatum’s stint in the CrawsOver on Saturday: a live telecast on NBA TV.

Sure, their games will be streamed through the NBA App, but not through the traditional television like NBA TV, ESPN, ABC or TNT. With that said, Morant asked the league to put it on NBA TV where more people can watch it.

put it on NBATV https://t.co/nJprFpYYY7 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 20, 2022

That’s a great idea at all. The CrawsOver Pro Am is more star-studded right now, and to be able to feature two of the biggest names in the league certainly deserves national television.

Aside from LeBron James and Jayson Tatum, the likes of Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren are also set to play over the weekend special.

While Morant’s request might be a bit late now, maybe it could be a learning experience for the NBA and other TV networks. With the season on a lull, providing unusual coverages like the Pro Ams featuring NBA stars should only help bringing extra eyes to the league.

As what Ja Morant hinted, it would have been incredible to watch James and Tatum on traditional TV, entertaining the fans in Seattle with some epic highlight-reel worthy plays. Who knows, it might even inspire the Grizzlies star to come out and play in the CrawsOver as well.

Regardless, though, Saturday’s CrawsOver is only expected to be wild and intense thanks to James, Tatum and the other NBA stars in attendance.