The Memphis Grizzlies pulled off another big win on Wednesday night as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder, 123-102. There were celebrations all around after the victory, and as expected, the players busted out the Griddy after another W. What turned out to be an adorable surprise is how Ja Morant’s daughter Kaari joined the rest of the squad in getting down.

The broadcast caught Kaari after the game leading the dance for the Grizzlies as the rest of the players endearingly followed suit. Ja looked like a proud dad as he watched his daughter take after him and his dance moves:

Kaari can also be very proud of her old man after Morant pulled off another amazing performance for the Grizzlies. The All-Star point guard led the way for Memphis, dropping a 26-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. Ja went toe-to-toe against the red-hot Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who himself scored a team-high 26 points for OKC. It was Morant and the Grizzlies who won the bout, though, and it was a relatively smooth-sailing win for them.

It was a total team effort from the Grizzlies with no less than five players scoring at least 12 points. Desmond Bane wasn’t even available for this one as the 24-year-old continues to nurse Grade 2 toe sprain.

The Grizzlies return to action on Friday in a matchup against the Detroit Pistons as they look to improve on their 16-9 record. Memphis is currently third in the Western Conference and is just 0.5 games behind the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.