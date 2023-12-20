Ja Morant had the had a stellar game in his return to the court and showed love to his mother afterwards, posting a screenshot of her motivational words in their text conversation.

Ja Morant's return game against the New Orleans Pelicans was something out of a movie. The returning superstar had 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists in 35 minutes of play and led his team back into the game after being down by 24 points in the first half. Morant even hit the game-winner, putting a period on a phenomenal performance that will be etched in the memories of NBA fans around the world.

What's even more monumental about Ja Morant's monster return is that it was his mother's birthday. In his postgame interview with TNT's Stephanie Ready, Morant shouted out his mother and told her happy birthday. Then he took it a step further, posting his pre-game text message with her.

Ja Morant's message to his mom right before and after his return game tonight. He knew it was gonna be special 💯 (via jamorant/IG) pic.twitter.com/kudWWL0nWV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

“Its “The Return” play your game. Let the game come tonight you!! Don't force nothing!!! You got this and will come out with a W!! Love you and Beneath NoOne,” she texted Morant hours before the game.

Morant said “Love you too”

She then asked him, “You ready??”

He responded, “I'm your son. You know the answer.”

What's even more heartwarming is her texts following the game, where she said, “Yessir!! Never doubted you!”

“Tell 'em I'm coming ma. Love you,” Morant said to her after his triumphant return.

Ja Morant's stellar return on his mother's birthday seems to be the fuel needed for the Grizzlies, currently 7-19, to get back into the playoff picture. The Grizzlies will play against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 8 PM EST.