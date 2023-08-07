The Memphis Grizzlies have taken a huge jump in the past season. Their young squad now has a couple of NBA Playoffs appearances in recent years but one thing has been missing. They were led by Jaren Jackson Jr and Ja Morant but could not seem to make a deep run. This is where the addition of Marcus Smart comes in. The former Boston Celtics guard and Defensive Player of the Year may just add a championship pedigree to the squad.

Marcus Smart's arrival at the Grizzlies was huge for the squad. They are able to get a two-way hustle guard that can match up with forwards on perimeter switches. Moreover, his intangibles like leadership and maturity may just turn the culture around in the Ja Morant-led squad. The most excited teammate seems to be Jaren Jackson Jr who is looking forward to how things will pan out with the former Celtics standout. He unveiled his excitement in a statement, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Oh, it's dope. I texted him already. It's great to have someone like that who can play both ends, who's been in a championship environment,” he said of Smart's style of play.

Largely considered the living soul of the Celtics, the big man expects him to play the same role.

“We know what he brings to a team, that passion, that heart, and he knows a lot about the game as well. His mind is gonna be working great for the locker room, all that type of stuff. So, great addition,” he disclosed.

Will Memphis get to a Western Conference Finals run if they change up the culture?