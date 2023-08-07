Jaren Jackson Jr. knows very well the rest of the Memphis Grizzlies will need to step up when they start the 2023-24 NBA season without Ja Morant. And as early as now, he wants his teammates to be ready.

Amid his preparations with Team USA for the FIBA World Cup, JJJ found the time to talk about the upcoming campaign and how Morant's absence will impact the team. Morant has been suspended for 25 games to start the season as a result of his IG Live gun scandal last May.

It's definitely a massive blow to the Grizzlies, and Jackson understands that. However, that doesn't mean Memphis can and will use it as an excuse to not perform well, with the reigning Defensive Player of the Year noting that they need to “navigate” through the suspension of the star guard.

Jackson also made sure to emphasize that while their superstar is suspended, Morant will still surely help them in a variety of ways.

“We just gotta navigate it. Obviously, we know that not having Ja is a real big hole to fill, but, you know, he's not, it's not like he's not gonna be around,” Jackson explained, via ESPN. “He's gonna give us all the tools to be able to get that done.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. couldn't have said it any better, and perhaps the rest of the team can follow his lead. JJJ has been working hard this offseason, and the fact that he's voted as the standout performer in Team USA's training camp should hype up their fans and encourage the rest of the Grizzlies to use the offseason to prepare for the challenge that awaits them.

For what it's worth, Jackson has largely been optimistic about Ja Morant even amid his suspension. Previously, Jackson even warned the NBA that his teammate will dominate the NBA once again after his suspension is over.

“That's 12. He's going to be the same always, and he’s going to run the league when he gets back,” the Grizzlies big shared.

Ja Morant's suspension too harsh?

Ja Morant's suspension drew mixed reactions from plenty of NBA followers. Many argued that the punishment is a little soft considering that the Grizzlies youngster is a repeat offender, though the NBPA and some league personalities like Gilbert Arenas said the contrary and expressed belief that it's excessive.

For one, the NBPA argued that the suspension is too harsh when the facts about the incident are considered. The Players Association added that they will assess their next steps in order to help the Grizzlies scorer.

“Ja has expressed his remorse and accepted responsibilities for his actions, and we support him unequivocally as he does whatever is necessary to represent himself, our players and our league in the best possible light,” NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said in a statement following Morant's suspension last June.

“As to the discipline imposed, which keeps him off the court until December and requires some unstated conditions to be met before he can return, we believe it is excessive and inappropriate for a number of reasons including the facts involved in this particular incident, and that it is not fair and consistent with past discipline in our league. We will explore with Ja all options and next steps.”

Arenas had similar sentiments when he talked about the suspension as well, emphasizing that gun incidents in the NBA in the past didn't warrant such suspension. While Arenas noted that the real issue is Morant's behavior, he still can't help but find it unfair.

“It's too harsh. And here's why. The NBA gun suspensions — the actual gun suspensions… — have only been one, three, and seven games. Seven games has been the biggest that's been [from] a gun being fired in a crowded place,” Arenas said, who was given a 50-game suspension for bringing firearms in the Washington Wizards' locker room during the 2009-10 season.

“Now the suspensions like me and Ja got is not related to guns its related to behavior. Which is conduct detrimental, which has no number. It can be from 1-82 games, depending on how they feel in that moment. That's the unfair part.”

Morant's suspension is actually the eighth-longest in NBA history, so it's understandable where Arenas and the NBPA is coming from. However, it's worth noting that the NBA spent a lot of time deliberating the appropriate punishment and concluded that 25 is the right number.

Of course a lot of things can still happen, but for now, the Grizzlies should be ready to be without Morant for at least a third of the 2023-24 season.