Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. showed out on Monday night against the Mavs in a way that's reminiscent of Ja Morant's performances.

The Memphis Grizzlies' downfall has been tough to watch. With Ja Morant out since the beginning of the season due to a suspension, the Grizzlies have struggled, and amid all their injury woes, it seems like it's Jaren Jackson Jr.'s production that has suffered the most. But on Monday night, Jackson came roaring back in a big way.

The Grizzlies star and reigning Defensive Player of the Year carried Memphis offensively on Monday night; Jackson finished with 41 points, four rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, and he did so while shooting the ball efficiently, making 15 of his 29 shot attempts on the night (six of 10 from deep).

And in doing so, Jaren Jackson Jr. became the Grizzlies player with the second-most games with 40+ points and 5+ triples, according to StatMuse. Only Ja Morant has more such games than Jackson, which is both a testament to how unstoppable Morant is when he has his outside shot going and how Jackson was a handful for the Mavs on Monday night.

Only six players in Grizzlies history have managed to tally a game with 40+ points and 5+ threes, and only three of them have managed to do so on multiple occasions. Morant is the franchise's all-time leader with three, while both Jackson and Mike Miller have two. Meanwhile, Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, and Anthony Peeler complete the very exclusive club in Beale Street.

Nevertheless, as impressive as Jaren Jackson Jr.'s scoring night on Monday night against the Mavs was, it's clear that the Grizzlies are in dire need of more talent down their roster; of course, Ja Morant's return should help them out in a big way, but it's clear that there is a steep talent drop-off from Jackson and Desmond Bane to the rest of the current roster.

The Grizzlies have also been without Marcus Smart and Luke Kennard, while their frontcourt continues to be depleted thanks to the injuries to Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. It's still December, so it's not too late for them to figure it out upon Morant's return, but after moving to 6-16 with their most recent defeat, they'll be facing an even steeper uphill climb from here on out.