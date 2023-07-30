Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. is an elite shot-blocker, a fact underscored by his winning the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award at just 23 years old. Leading the league in blocks per game in each of the last two seasons, JJJ helps the Grizzlies be one of the more balanced teams in the league as far as their effectiveness on the offensive and defensive ends.

That was also made true by veteran wing Dillon Brooks, a polarizing presence on-court and on-screen. The Grizzlies allowed to head to the Houston Rockets this offseason despite his renowned point-of-attack defense, presumably because of differing ideas about his optimal role.

Nonetheless, by replacing Brooks with veteran guard Marcus Smart, Memphis may have actually managed to upgrade their defense. Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, just completed his ninth season of service with the Boston Celtics (where he's spent his entire career).

Jackson, making an appearance at the P7 Sports Academy in Cordova, would speak on his team's addition of Smart and his ability to team up with a fellow Defensive Player of the Year winner.

“That doesn’t happen pretty often or ever,” Jackson says, per Jerry Jiang of the Memphis Commercial Appeal. “I just know what he brings to Boston. I’ve seen it before I was in the league and it’s crazy.”

How Smart fits alongside starters Ja Morant and Desmond Bane will be in question until its proven that their smallish perimeter group has what it takes as defensive unit. However, though Brooks has a four-inch height advantage on Smart, the Texas native is just as versatile a defender thanks to his strength, quick hands and defensive tenacity.