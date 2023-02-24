Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. got his first NBA All-Star Game experience when the league’s 30 head coaches voted him in as one of the reserves. Prior to the NBA naming injury replacements, Jackson along with teammate Ja Morant made the Grizzlies initially the only team in the Western Conference that had more than one All-Star. Jackson finished with six points in eight minutes for Team LeBron and was the last of the reserves picked. Following the NBA All-Star Game, Jackson has his sights set on bringing home a piece of hardware at the end of the season, the Defensive Player of the Year Award as per SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“I didn’t have it as a goal, if it came about, cool. But that’s really what it was about, it just started coming about cause I’m doing everything to help the team win which includes defense,” Jackson said. “We need a lot of that defense coming from me. . .now I’m putting it together a little bit so now it’s my goal for sure. I’m in the running.”

Jaren Jackson has been one of the top defensive players in the league and helps anchor a Grizzlies defense that is eight in opponents points per game (112.2) and second in defensive rating (110.1). On the season, Jackson is averaging a career-high 3.3 blocked shots per game, good enough to lead the NBA. Last season he also led the league in blocked shots with 2.3. If he keeps this up, he has a good chance at winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award.