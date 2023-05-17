Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Once again, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The guard was seen recently flashing a gun on IG Live for the second time in the last couple of months, with a long suspension expected to follow for next season.

However, JJ Redick believes Ja shouldn’t face such big repercussions for his actions because, after all, he never broke the law.

Take a listen to this passionate rant, via NBA Central:

JJ Redick got heated on First Take this morning “WHY ARE WE TRYING TO LAY DOWN THE HAMMER ON A 23-YEAR-OLD WHO DIDN’T BREAK A LAW? EXPLAIN THAT TO ME !” (h/t @awfulannouncing ) pic.twitter.com/HM2eb6hUk5 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 17, 2023

In a country where guns are owned by basically everyone, Redick does have a valid point. He does think that Morant needs to be punished but suspending him for say, half a season, seems unnecessary in his mind.

Unfortunately, Redick compared the situation to Texas governor Greg Abbott telling his constituents to go buy more guns, yet there is mass shooting after mass shooting.

Look, there is no doubt Ja Morant needs help. He’s clearly interested in having a different label than just an NBA player. Holding a firearm on social media is simply unacceptable for a guy who is basically the face of the league.

That being said, he didn’t do anything illegal, although it was the second time he’s flashed a gun on camera. Ja needs serious counseling to get his mind right and re-focus on basketball and basketball only. Getting suspended should smarten Morant up.

For the time being, he’s not allowed to participate in any team activities. Ja Morant must realize that there are a lot of people relying on him, including teammates, family, and the entire city of Memphis. Based on his latest statement, perhaps Ja knows he needs to clean his act up ASAP.