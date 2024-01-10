Grizzlies' Marcus Smart breaks down his finger injury

When Ja Morant returned from his 25-game suspension, he instantly ignited the Memphis Grizzlies (14-23). But so too did Marcus Smart. The 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year came back on Dec. 26 after missing a month-and-a-half with a sprained foot and was part of the team's resurgence. Since Morant is now done for the season, Smart's presence is critical.

That is why fans are anxiously hoping that the veteran guard did not suffer a serious injury in Tuesday's 120-103 road victory against the Dallas Mavericks (22-15). Smart, who recorded 23 points (4-of-8 3-pointers), four assists and two steals in just 21 minutes, dislocated his finger in the third quarter and did not return.

He explained how this unfortunate situation occurred and how he is feeling postgame. “A little sore, but I'm great,” Smart said, per Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com. “{Injury happened} when Kyrie {Irving} made a great play. When they called a foul and {the Mavs} challenged and won it, when he swiped down he caught my finger in the ball. When I shot my last three, it just felt funny and looked funny.”

The 29-year-old confirmed his finger is not broken, but he will get an MRI when the team gets back to Memphis. Hand-related injuries can be tricky, so hopefully Marcus Smart receives good news and is able to remain in the lineup going forward.

With Ja Morant sidelined (torn labrum), the Grizzlies are not going to be able to win many games with their offense. It will take defense and maybe even the franchise's old “Grit and Grind” playing style to stay competitive in the Western Conference. Smart embodies that mentality as much as any active NBA player.

The Grizzlies have a steep, likely insurmountable climb ahead of themselves the rest of the season. But their chances of making the NBA Play-In Tournament can at least be slim if Smart is regularly taking the court.