Grizzlies point guard Marcus Smart speaks up on not being able to help his team on the court during Sunday's loss to the Celtics.

It is going to take a while before Marcus Smart gets to see action again. The Memphis Grizzlies guard has been ruled out for multiple weeks after suffering an ankle injury in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 14. Considering the uber-competitive nature of Smart, it's not hard to imagine just how bad it must feel for him to not be able to help his team on the court.

“We’ve been struggling and we got a great win last night and, to come back and play a team like Boston, not to be a part of it is definitely devastating,” Smart said after the Grizzlies suffered a 102-100 home loss against his former team, the Boston Celtics at home on Sunday, via Brian Robb of MassLive.

Marcus Smart's injury is another blow to the Grizzlies

Marcus Smart will be sidelined for three to five weeks, which leaves the Grizzlies' already thin backcourt even slimmer. The Grizzlies are still without Ja Morant, who is serving a suspension. Memphis has Derrick Rose on the roster, but his health has been tricky as well.

With Smart sidelined, the Grizzlies are expected to get the likes of Jacob Gilyard and Desmond Bane more responsibilities. In the loss to the Celtics, Bane paced the Grizzlies with 30 points to go with eight assists and a steal in 37 minutes.

However, it's not going to be easy finding a defensive replacement quite like Smart, who is a former Defensive Player of the Year.

On the season, Smart is averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per contest.