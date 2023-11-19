Can the Celtics cover against the Grizzlies? Check out our NBA odds series for our Celtics-Grizzlies prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are currently first in the Eastern Conference and they've won their last five consecutive games heading into this one. During this road trip, the Celtics notched wins at Philadelphia and Toronto and they'll be coming into this matchup as double-digit road favorites. They'll hope to add another win over the struggling Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are currently fourth in the Southwest and they've been having a rough start to the season without Ja Morant and Steven Adams available. They're 2-3 in their last five games but notched a big win over the San Antonio Spurs in their last contest, taking home to 120-108 win. Now, they'll hope for the biggest upset of today's slate.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Grizzlies Odds

Boston Celtics: -10.5 (-114)

Memphis Grizzlies: +10.5 (-106)

Over: 221 (-110)

Under: 221 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports Boston, NBA League Pass

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are continuing to hum along and they'll be searching for their sixth-straight win with this one. Their last game was a tournament meeting against the Raptors so the intensity was a bit elevated, but Derrick White was able to hit a clutch three and seal the win for them. Jaylen Brown led the team with 28 points and they continued to show their ability for a balanced scoring attack from their starters and bench players. The Celtics were also able to forced the Raptors into 13 turnovers and made the most of their buckets in transition.

The Grizzlies haven't been showing much fight this season and their defense has been a gaping hole without Steven Adams manning the middle. The Celtics should look to work the ball inside and Tatum along with Brown should look to get to the line as much as possible. Furthermore, the Celtics are 6-4-2 against the spread this year and stand a solid chance to cover here tonight. They're 9-1 in their last 10 meeting against the Grizzlies and have gone 7-3 ATS during those games.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Memphis Grizzlies continue to play short-handed due to injuries, but that didn't stop their perennial All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. from having to say something about another loss. Jackson led the way with 27 points and 5 rebounds while locking down Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. He's the clear leader on this team and his success starts on the defensive end of the floor. If Jaren Jackson can come up with big plays on defense, it sparks this offense into finding their own shots in transition. Look for Zaire Williams to take some more chances from three in this game as he struggled with his shot in their last one.

Desmond Bane has had to force up shots in hopes of leading the scoring charge for the Grizzlies. Last game, he shot 50% from three and went perfect on all seven of his free throws. When Bane is shooting the ball well, it relieves a lot of the pressure this Grizzlies' team feels without their main scorers on the floor. Bane and Jackson will have to be their catalysts on offense and defense if they want to cover this long spread as underdogs. The Grizzlies are just 1-4 on the season as underdogs and they've gone 4-8 ATS on the season.

Final Celtics-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Both teams are heading in opposite directions, but it's clear that the Grizzlies are doing everything they can to make up for the losses within their lineup. Jaren Jackson will have a solid matchup here and could see some success if he's willing to space the floor and shoot the three. However, the Celtics have a ton of offensive weapons and it could become difficult for the Grizzlies to stop all of them.

For our prediction, we'll roll with the Boston Celtics to get this win on the road. They've typically been good about beating teams by double-digits and covering their spread, but they'll especially have to be on their game to cover double-digits against the Grizzles. If Jaylen Brown can rise to the occasion once again and give them 25+ points, the Celtics should be able to cruise to a road win here.

Final Celtics-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -10.5 (-114)