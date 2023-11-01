The absence of Ja Morant as an excuse can only be waved so much for the Memphis Grizzlies games. They have backslid to a near-contender from last year to experiencing a four-game losing streak to start the season after a loss to the Dallas Mavericks. A lot of their stars are missing like Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke. But, Marcus Smart posits that there is a lot to do for Taylor Jenkins' squad after their Mavs loss. He unveiled how they should be able to do better in his latest statement, via Michael Wallace of Grind City Media.

“You can’t get too high; can’t get too low because it’s a long season. We’ve got to lock in a bit more down the stretch on the defensive end. It’s part of the learning process, part of coming into something new for everybody,” was the key takeaway that Marcus Smart wanted to impart to the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies struggled to grab a lot of defensive rebounds to remain competitive against the Mavs. Their 22-to-12 assist-over-turnover ratio also did not help. The collapse was also partially caused by their inability to protect the rim. This may be because of Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke not being able to play.

Smart did his best but the legs just eventually gave out. He notched 23 points along with nine assists to help the team get involved. His ability to grab boards was also on display after cleaning the boards five times. Will the Grizzlies be able to change their fate amid these key absences?