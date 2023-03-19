Stephen A. Smith isn’t buying the notion that rap music or culture influenced Grizzlies star Ja Morant amid the latter’s recent gun scandal.

Morant has been all over the news in recent weeks after showing off a gun during an IG Live while he was in a Denver nightclub. Add in the photos of him with a stripper in that same nightclub and along with being accused of assaulting a teenager during his little sister’s volleyball game, and it’s not been an ideal couple of weeks for Morant or the Grizzlies.

Morant has since apologized, entered a counseling program in Florida and was also retroactively suspended by the NBA. Many in the NBA world have also commented on his recent troubles with Chicago Bulls point guard Patrick Beverley stating his belief that rap music and culture may have influenced Morant.

“I think music has a lot to do with this now,” Beverley said earlier this month. “You know, especially with this culture. Everyone holding a gun in the video is okay. You know, bling on your teeth is okay. Pants half down your ass, that’s okay. So, that’s like okay now. Back in the day there was a motherf**ker on the beach in a silk shirt talking about some ‘Yeah, baby, let’s party like we’re in the 80s.’ Everybody had on sick shirts and everybody was dressed the same.

Smith, however, disagrees with that notion as he believes Morant should be knowing better at his age.

“Here’s also the bottom line: Ja Morant is also 23, he an’t three,” Smith said on his podcast. “You can’t blame the hip-hop industry, now you’re a grown man. You know better. Folks are quick to tell us they’re men, right?”

You can’t blame a grown man’s behavior on rap music, or the culture pic.twitter.com/fCQuxQvU4x — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) March 19, 2023

Morant is eligible to return to action on Monday when the Grizzlies host the Dallas Mavericks. Memphis remain third in the Western Conference with a 43-27 record.