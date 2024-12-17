The Memphis Grizzlies (18-9) are starting to get loud about their intentions this season. Ja Morant's return has coincided with a run up the Western Conference standings. Jaren Jackson Jr. has been rock solid all season, posting All-NBA numbers. Desmond Bane has been bruised up but the Grizzlies' bench has stepped up in a big way. Thanks to some Hulk-like behavior, Santi Aldama has separated himself from the NBA Sixth Man of the Year pack in the process.

ClutchPoints surveyed the locker room for more information on Aldama after a third-quarter outburst in a home win over the Brooklyn Nets. Morant was searching for a straightforward solution to getting All-Star Aldama every night.

“I've got to find something before the game to make him mad,” Morant joked.

Someone behind the media scrum quite loudly suggested looking at Las Palmas soccer scores. Coach Taylor Jenkins stuck with compliments after Aldama got into a technical foul-worthy tirade.

“(Aldama) is a heckuva player,” Jenkins said. “I love the effort, offensively and defensively. We talk about role change all the time. When he gets fired up I want him to channel it well. We had a brief moment where I was like ‘Just channel this well' and he did it. He was knocking down shots, getting into the paint on the offensive side, and didn't get distracted by whatever was happening on the floor.”

“I thought his defense improved…,” added Jenkins. “Overall, I love a competitive, fiery Santi. It's one of the best versions.”

Well, Father knew best apparently.

“My dad always told me when I'm mad I play my best basketball,” Aldama laughed. “I try to stay even keel but I'm just trying to win all the time. I'm trying to get that fire.”

The stats back up that claim. Aldama (26.9 minutes) is averaging 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while posting a 61.2% true shooting percentage. The 23-year-old leads the team (min. 21 mpg) in Effective Field Goal percentage (59.5%). It's career-highs across the board for the Spanish star who is crediting that output to a simplified Grizzlies' offense with more flow.

“The playbook we have is simple but it's really good,” Aldama noted. “It's more about entries and making reads off of it.”

As for what the Ja Morant's Grizzlies can improve over the next few months?

“It's chipping in and knowing more execution stuff but what we are doing has been working,” Aldama stated. “But end of end-of-game situations like we had against (the Dallas Mavericks), it's about controlling the pace. (The Grizzlies) have to stick to the principles.”

Sticking to the plan is a priority but Santi Aldama's off-script hustle plays are getting noticed as well.

“At the end of the day,” Jenkins explained. “our guys love to compete.”