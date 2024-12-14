Ja Morant had plenty to say to Jordi Fernandez during the Memphis Grizzlies' 135-119 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. After hitting a buzzer-beater at the end of the first half, the Grizzlies star walked past the Nets head coach and stared him down.

Morant did not receive a technical for the taunt.

When checking out in the game's final minutes, he had more choice words for the Nets. Dennis Schroder responded and needed to be held back by Fernandez. Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins then became highly animated, yelling several obscenities toward Schroder and Brooklyn's bench.

Morant, Schroder and Jenkins were all issued technical fouls.

Fernandez offered his opinion on Morant's antics following the loss.

“I will never speak to other players, and I don’t want other players to speak to me,” he said. “If they want to be nice, obviously, that's part of the game. If not, I don’t want any interaction. I think it’s disrespectful, and it’s not part of the game. And that's what we are projecting to everybody else, especially the little ones, is play with respect. Respect for the game, whether you are a superstar or whoever you are.”

Memphis was 0-2 against Brooklyn this season entering the matchup.

Ja Morant at the center of several altercations during Grizzlies win over Nets

When asked about the motivation behind his halftime taunt, Morant said he was attempting to gain a competitive edge.

“I was trolling, just to get them riled up, and it did,” he said. “I didn't say nothing crazy. If you look at the video, I was just saying, ‘Yeah.' If ‘yeah' is disrespectful or makes you feel some type of way, then hey, so be it.”

While Fernandez had strong opinions about Morant's actions, he was not pleased with Schroder's decision to respond at the end of the game.

“Dennis said words to the other coach, and I told him I never want any of my players to talk to the other coach,” he said of the interaction. “That's not how I want my team to behave… I just don't want that. I want to compete on the court, to fight on the court. If I have to say words, I'll say it to the officials or my players, and that's it. And if somebody does something they're not supposed to, then somebody has to judge it.”

When asked about the rising tensions throughout the night, the Nets coach said the officials are responsible for gaining control of the game.

“That's the official's job,” he said. “I can probably not say much about it. I go back to the same thing every time. I want my players to be respected, and the game is gonna be called by three guys, and they have to do their best job to be fair and consistent… Their job is extremely hard, and what we can do is control what we can control… Today, there were a lot of words said, and I'm not the one judging it. So probably someone else should be asked that question… The officials are the ones who have to see certain things. My job is not to get into any of this.”