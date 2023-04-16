My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies have had a bit of a rocky 2022-23 campaign, but none of that matters as they get ready to kick off their playoff campaign. The only thing that matters is whether or not they can get to four wins before the Los Angeles Lakers can in their first-round series. Memphis has some big questions regarding their starting lineup ahead of this game, but Taylor Jenkins took a second to answer them ahead of the game.

With Steven Adams likely out for the entire postseason, there’s a starting spot in the frontcourt that needs to be filled. The Grizzlies have rotated their frontcourt starters for much of the season, with Xavier Tillman Sr., Santi Aldama, and Brandon Calrke finding their way into the starting lineup from time to time. Ahead of Game 1, though, Jenkins revealed Tillman will start alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. before he decides whether or not to run small or big lineups for the rest of the game.

Via Jovan Buha:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Taylor Jenkins said he’ll likely start Xavier Tillman Sr. and Jaren Jackson Jr. and then determine if he wants to stay big or go smaller vs. the Lakers.”

This isn’t a totally surprising decision, as Tillman seems like the most logical choice to start against the Lakers. However, Memphis can opt to go bigger or smaller as the game dictates, and it sounds like Jenkins isn’t afraid to switch things up on the fly for the Grizzlies. It will be interesting to see how Jenkins’ manages his rotation throughout this game, but it looks like Tillman will get the starting nod for Game 1.