Ja Morant might be falling out of favor within the Memphis Grizzlies fanbase. Just two months after he got in trouble for flashing a gun on an IG Live, the star point did nearly the exact same thing again. This is just the latest in a long list of off-court troubles that Morant has gotten into, mostly involving guns. After this incident, a Grizzlies legend talked about Ja Morant and his many dust-ups: Tony Allen, during his appearance on Kevin Garnett’s podcast.

Tony Allen: “I’ll definitely tell him (Ja Morant) the guns are not one of those things you play with… I just think if he got that fear of holding a gun, he should be in much need of security. More so than anything, you got to be properly planning in your movements. When you out and about man, and you definitely think you need a gun or you need places to go that you need a gun, you might not need to be going to those places. I say that from experience.”

The biggest criticism of Morant is that he seems to be trying hard to look like a “gangster”. Between his nonchalant gun waving, his many off-court altercations, and that one “hollows” tweet”, the Grizzlies star is trying to act tough. Allen is basically warning him that maybe that life is not something that he wants to experience first-hand.

Tony Allen also revealed that he’s trying to reach out to Ja Morant and his father Tee.

“I reach out to his dad every day,” Allen said. “I tell him, ‘Hey man, I’m in y’all corner. I’m around. I’m here if you need me.’ I been through some of everything of what he’s trying to portray. It can get rough.”

Ja Morant is now awaiting what suspension he will get for the upcoming season. Even outside the suspension, the Grizzlies star might be already experiencing the consequences of his actions in his brand deals. Hopefully, this will be a learning lesson for Morant to be more careful of what he puts out on the internet. When you’re a global star, you get held to much higher standards that most people.