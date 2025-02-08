While practically every other mid-standings team scrambled, the ever-evolving, second-place Memphis Grizzlies did not waver in their approach to the NBA Trade Deadline this year. Rather than making flashy moves to win a press conference, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman focused on strategic decisions that set the franchise up for long-term success. All things considered, it's mission accomplished as far as the front office is concerned. However, one of the most commendable aspects of the Grizzlies' trade deadline strategy was Kleiman's transparency on Marcus Smart's time with the team.

Kleiman didn't shy away from acknowledging the missteps of the past, owning up to what many Grizzlies fans initially viewed as a costly setback. This transparency set a tone that matched a deadline strategy that was both pragmatic and forward-thinking. The rotations are largely unaffected for a now fully healthy Grizzlies squad. Draft assets and financial wiggle room were the primary focus. Opportunity and sunk cost fallacy debates were left for the hot-take artists.

“Rather than do something to try and win a press conference, the focus (became) different,” Kleiman said. “It was like how do we best position ourselves to keep this team and roll forward with the guys that we believe in? How do we put ourselves in a position this offseason and beyond where we can retain and add to the roster in a way where everything is on the table with a lot of flexibility?”

The Grizzlies were out of the Jimmy Butler loop despite the rumors. Instead, Memphis received a 2025 second-round pick (Washington Wizards), a 2028 second-round pick (Sacramento Kings), cap space, and the rights to a former top-3 prospect. They gave up a selection that should fall anywhere from 25th to 30th this summer and two players not in future plans. In effect, it cost Kleiman about 5-7 draft slots in swapping with Washington to move off of Smart's headache-inducing contract.

Effectively renting the 7-foot-1 Marvin Bagley III, 2018's second-overall pick, while nabbing another draft asset for pending free agent Jake LaRavia is good business. The 2028 pick from the Kings is likely to be in the 30-45 range given their history and eventual rebuild. The Grizzlies can even be in the bidding for LaRavia this summer if Luke Kennard departs. Only Sacramento is capped due to the declined qualifying offer status.

Smart was being ignored by opposing defenses and was a costly bench option but LaRavia is one of the best off-the-bench 3-and-D options in the league. GG Jackson and Vince Williams Jr. were going to eventually eat into their minutes. Taking a flyer out on a 25-year-old former top-2 pick while clearing the books is a very small risk that could pay off in a big way down the stretch.

Clearing Smart's future money for essentially a pick swap in 2025 is the biggest win for Kleiman. By opening up cap space this offseason, the Grizzlies can renegotiate Jaren Jackson Jr.'s contract before the two-time NBA All-Star hits unrestricted free agency in 2026. Memphis will also now have the mid-level exception opened up, another big advantage over high-spending teams. Santi Aldama's rookie scale extension will also fit under the luxury tax as well.

With a handful of All-World talents wondering about U-Haul availability, the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline was no dud. However, the Grizzlies' approach at the deadline was a masterclass in strategic patience and foresight. Kleiman did not chase immediate gratification but instead laid down the groundwork for a sustainable, competitive future. This low-key wisdom might not make headlines now, but as the team moves into the offseason and beyond, these on-the-margin moves could prove to be the bedrock of the next championship run.