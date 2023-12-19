The Memphis Grizzlies visit the New Orleans Pelicans as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Memphis Grizzlies look to end their seven-game losing streak as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Grizzlies-Pelicans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Grizzlies are on a seven-game losing streak, and they are one of the worst teams in the NBA… until now. Ja Morant is expected to officially make his return to the court in this game. Morant is the difference maker the Grizzlies are waiting for. Memphis will become a much better team with Morant on the court, and pairing him with Desmond Bane should be enough to give Memphis fans some confidence.

The Pelicans are 16-11 this season, and they have won four games in a row. New Orleans has beaten some good teams on that stretch, as well. However, what is more important is the Pelicans have scored over 140 points in two of those wins. New Orleans is a healthy team coming into this game, so they should give Morant some fits, despite the hype surrounding his return. In the first matchup with Memphis, the Pelicans got 23 points from Zion Williamson, 24 points from C.J McCollum, and 19 points from Brandon Ingram. Jonas Valanciunas finished the game with a double-double.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Grizzlies-Pelicans Odds

Memphis Grizzlies: +7 (-110)

New Orleans Pelicans: -7 (-110)

Over: 228.5 (-110)

Under: 228.5 (-110)

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Pelicans

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

It would be wrong of me if I did not talk about Ja Morant here. Morant, despite his off-court problems, is one of the best players in the NBA. He gives the Grizzlies life and immediately makes their offense better. When looking at this game, you can not think about what the Grizzlies have done up to this point in this season. You have to remember the type of player they have returning to the court. It is tough to say how Morant will play, but if he returns to his normal form, the Grizzlies will cover the spread.

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

How the Pelicans have played lately is easily going to get lost in all the Ja Morant hype. New Orleans has become one of the tougher teams to beat in the NBA, and it has showed. It has especially showed in their scoring. The Pelicans have put up 130.4 points per game during their win streak. It does not matter who is on the other team, it is never easy to beat a team that puts up 130 points. If the Pelicans can continue their hot scoring, they will cover the spread.

As for their players, the Pelicans have their big three averaging around 70 points combined during the win streak. Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum are all healthy and active for this game, as well. The Grizzlies are going to have a tough time guarding all three of these players, so the Pelicans should be able to have a good game. If those three can play well, New Orleans will cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Pelicans Prediction & Pick

There is a lot of unpredictability in Morant's return. How will he play? How many minutes will he play? Is he going to be rusty? These are all valid questions. With that said, the Grizzlies are seven-point underdogs. I have hyped Morant up too much in this post not to bet on him. I will take the Grizzlies to cover the spread.

Final Grizzlies-Pelicans Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +7 (-110), Under 228.5 (-110)