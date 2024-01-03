Grand Theft Auto 5 exits Xbox Game Pass on January 5, marking a significant change in the service's lineup and heralding new game additions.

In a recent announcement from Microsoft, it has been confirmed that the much-acclaimed video game Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5) will be leaving the Xbox Game Pass roster on Friday, January 5. This departure marks the end of the game's third cycle on the service since its initial debut on Xbox Game Pass in 2021. The title, a significant draw for many subscribers, re-joined the Xbox Game Pass platform on July 5, 2023, and will have completed a six-month tenure by the time of its removal.

Grand Theft Auto 5's journey on Xbox Game Pass has been noteworthy for its distinctive approach. Unlike other titles included in the Game Pass, GTA 5's addition was shrouded in mystery, with no formal announcement preceding its arrival on the platform. This departure from the norm extends to the schedule of Rockstar titles on the service; they often exit the lineup on non-standard dates, diverging from the typical removal schedule of the 15th or the last day of the month.

When is GTA 5 Leaving Xbox Game Pass?

January 5, 2024

The impending departure of Grand Theft Auto 5 from Xbox Game Pass was not entirely unexpected. The game featured in the app's “Leaving Soon” section about a month ago, initially creating an anticipation of its removal by December 31. However, extending its stay, the title remained accessible into the new year, with a now-confirmed exit date of January 5. This extension offers subscribers a final opportunity to engage with GTA 5 on the platform, unless they opt to purchase the game.

Xbox Game Pass Games Leaving January 5 – January 15, 2024

Grand Theft Auto 5 (January 5)

Garden Story (January 15)

MotoGP 22 (January 15)

Persona 3 Portable (January 15)

Persona 4 Golden (January 15)

The period between January 5 and January 15, 2024, will not only see the departure of Grand Theft Auto 5 but also the removal of four other titles from Xbox Game Pass. These include Garden Story, MotoGP 22, Persona 3 Portable, and Persona 4 Golden, all slated to leave the service on January 15. Subscribers are encouraged to maximize their time with these games, especially with titles like Garden Story, MotoGP 22, and Persona 4 Golden being high on the recommendation list. In a twist, Persona 3 will see a sort of continuity with the introduction of Persona 3 Reload, set to join Xbox Game Pass on February 2, offering a new iteration of the beloved classic.

While the removal of these titles from Xbox Game Pass may be a disappointment to some, the platform is gearing up to introduce a slew of exciting new games in January 2024. The roster starts with Hell Let Loose, arriving on January 4, closely followed by Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Figment on January 9. Additionally, subscribers can anticipate the launch of Super Mega Baseball 4 and the return of We Happy Few on January 11, as well as the introduction of acclaimed horror titles Resident Evil 2 and Those Who Remain on January 16. The latter half of January will see further additions with Turnip Boy Robs a Bank and Go Mecha Ball scheduled for January 18 and January 25, respectively.

The departure of Grand Theft Auto 5 and other titles represents a regular cycle of renewal and refreshment in the Xbox Game Pass library. While it signals the end of access to some games, it simultaneously opens the door for new gaming experiences. Subscribers to the service are thus continually presented with a diverse and evolving selection of games, ensuring that the Xbox Game Pass remains an attractive option for gamers seeking variety and quality in their gaming endeavors.

