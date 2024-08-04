Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt is overjoyed by watching his team play. The first-year manager says his guys are really working well together so far this season.

“They are just a fun team to watch. They run, they hit,” Vogt said in an in-game interview with Fox Sports. “They just love the game, and they love each other. I just couldn't pull for our guys any harder – I enjoy watching them play every night.”

It certainly looks like Cleveland's players have the same warm feelings about their manager. Cleveland is 67-43 on the season, and having one of the best years of any team in Major League Baseball.

How the Guardians are doing this season

It's a remarkable run the Guardians have made this season with Vogt at the helm. Cleveland is first in the American League Central division, with wins in seven of their last 10 games. The Guardians have a five and a half game lead on the Minnesota Twins heading into Sunday's action.

The Guardians are playing excellent baseball at home. Cleveland boasts a 35-16 home record. The club has the second most home wins of any team in the American League, outstripped by just one game to the Kansas City Royals.

Third-baseman Jose Ramirez is leading the offense. He's having one heck of a season for the club. The infielder is batting .276, with 29 home runs and 93 runs batted in. He leads the team in home runs, runs batted in and hits. He's not alone, either, in driving in offense. Outfielder Steven Kwan is hitting .330 and slashing 11 homers for the club.

This inspired play is making Vogt a candidate for manager of the year in Major League Baseball. He faces plenty of competition, as there are several teams playing well in the American League. A few other candidates are likely to include the New York Yankees' Aaron Boone, and Brandon Hyde of the Baltimore Orioles. If Cleveland keeps winning, it will be hard to overlook Vogt. He's never managed a team in MLB before this season.

Cleveland has been one of the most successful AL franchises in recent years. The team has won the division four times in the last decade. The club hasn't been able to get to a World Series championship, however. Cleveland's last pennant was in 2016, and their last title was way back in 1948.

The Guardians are playing the Baltimore Orioles at time of writing Sunday.