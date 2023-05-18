A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Triston McKenzie is making good progress in his recovery from a shoulder injury.

The Cleveland Guardians pitcher has yet to make an appearance in the 2023 MLB season after hitting the 60-day injured list due to a strain in his right teres major muscle, but he’s already thrown a bullpen session over the weekend, and it appears that he’s going to make another major step toward a return to big league action, as he is scheduled to make a rehab start in the minors this coming weekend.

“Triston McKenzie will make his first rehab start on Saturday for Triple-A Columbus. He’s scheduled to go three innings, 50 pitches,”reported Mandy Bell of MLB.com.

Triston McKenzie could potentially make his season debut before the end of the month, but that will very much likely depend on how he would be feeling after his trip in the minors.

“McKenzie is doing a good job. He is pushing and pushing, but listening to what [the trainers and pitching coach Carl Willis are saying]. That’s kind of what you want,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said of the young pitcher after the aforementioned bullpen session at Fenway Park last Saturday (h/t Bill Ladson of MLB.com).

The 25-year-old Triston McKenzie had a breakout in the 2022 MLB campaign in which he finished with an 11-11 record to go with a 2.96 ERA, 3.59 FIP, and 0.951 WHIP across 31 games (30 starts) and 191.1 total innings. He also led the Guardians’ pitching staff with a bWAR of 4.0.

Apart from McKenzie, the Guardians’ pitching staff also has Aaron Civale and

Cody Morris on the injured list.