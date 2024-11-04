It was a memorable postseason for designated hitter David Fry after his game-winning two-run home run sealed Game 3 of the ALCS for the Cleveland Guardians over the New York Yankees. The rest of the series didn't go their way, but that walk-off was special. Unfortunately, Fry will be unavailable for a big chunk of the 2025 MLB season after undergoing elbow surgery.

“Due to right elbow discomfort during the latter part of the 2024 season, David Fry was evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas, TX on Tuesday, October 29th. After conferring with Cleveland Guardians' physicians, and a clinical evaluation, Dr. Meister confirmed the presence of a chronically insufficient ulnar collateral ligament with a resolving flexor strain of Fry's right elbow.

“Dr. Meister recommended Fry undergo a surgical procedure and subsequently utilized a hybrid/internal brace and tendon graft reconstruction technique to address the insufficient ligament on Wednesday, October 30th in Dallas, TX. Rehabilitation/recovery is expected to be in the 6-8 month range from a return to hit/DH standpoint and 12 months for a return to game activity from a position player standpoint.”

Projecting Guardians into the 2025 MLB season

The Guardians' coaching staff is already being poached. After Terry Francona was named the new Reds manager, Guardians' hitting coach Chris Valaika will join the Cincinnati staff. Francona was manager with the Guardians from 2013 to 2023. However, Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz withdrew his name from consideration for the manager position with the Miami Marlins. This marks the second time he withdrew from seeking a managerial role elsewhere, solidifying his role with the Guardians.

In ESPN's David Schoenfield's way-too-early MLB power rankings, he lists the Guardians at fifth overall.

“The 2025 Guardians are going to look similar to the team that reached the ALCS: bullpen, defense and Jose Ramirez. As always, they're going to try to jam a 90-win team into a 70-win payroll. Re-signing Matthew Boyd would be a relatively cheap option for the rotation, but Josh Naylor might be trade bait entering his final season before free agency. The bullpen probably gives the Guardians an 80-win floor, although it will be difficult to repeat 2024's regular-season performance.

“If top prospects Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter click, they could make an impact in the second half, and since Cleveland has the youngest group of position players in the majors, you can pencil in some general improvement across the board for the lineup.”

Stephen Vogt will lead the Guardians as manager for the second season in 2025. He debuted as an MLB player in 2012 before retiring in 2022.