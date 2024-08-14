Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase has quickly established himself as one of, if not the best closers in baseball. Even though he's just 26 years old and in his fourth full season, Clase may be approach all-time great status.

Clase has had a shockingly similar start to his career to Hall-of-Famer Mariano Rivera according to a statistical comparison posted by MLB Network on Tuesday.

In each of their first four full seasons as closers, Rivera from 1997-2000 and Clase from 2021 until now, Clase is more-than keeping pace with Rivera. With about a month-and-a-half left in 2024, Clase is just behind Rivera in saves, should pass him by season's end in innings and has a significantly higher K/9 rate.

Rivera, a 13-time All-Star, five-time World Series champion all-time leader in saves and the only unanimous Hall-of-Famer is unquestionably the greatest closer in baseball history. The fact that Clase is even in the same conversation as him, and may be even ahead of him at this point in his career is incredible. Not only does Clase still have a chance to pass Rivera in saves in their first four full seasons, but Clase is four years younger than Rivera was at the same point in their careers. While Rivera's longevity is unmatched, Clase's dominance this early in his career can not be ignored.

Like Rivera, Clase relies on the cutter. Clase throws Rivera's signature pitch 81.2% of the time and opposing batters are hitting just .159 against it according to Baseball Savant.

Emmanuel Clase's all-time start to his career

Clase burst on to the scene in 2021 with the Guardians, and has only improved. Clase finished 2021 with 24 saves and 1.29 ERA, finishing fifth in American League Rookie of the Year voting. The Dominican superstar closer took another leap heading into his sophomore campaign, earning his first All-Star bid and finishing the season with 42 saves. After another All-Star season in 2023, 2024 has been Clase's best performance yet.

So far in 2024, Clase has an other-worldly 0.65 ERA and is 36-39 on save opportunities. Led by Clase's dominant late-inning work, the Guardians have become one of the top teams in baseball. They are currently tied with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the Major Leagues.

Clase still has a long way to go in his career. Even though it may seem crazy to say this early, if he keeps up at the pace he's going, he could become the greatest of all time.