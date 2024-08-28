Will Emmanuel Clase win the 2024 American League Cy Young Award? Although it is rare for closers ton win the award, Clase is making a strong case for himself. He shut the door on the Kansas City Royals in the Cleveland Guardians' 7-5 win on Wednesday, tying Cody Allen for the most saves in Cleveland baseball franchise history in the process, per Bally Sports Cleveland. Clase's ERA is 0.58 and he now has a league-leading 39 saves in 2024.

Clase is having a truly unbelievable season.

