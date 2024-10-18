The Cleveland Guardians endured an eventful ALCS matchup against the New York Yankees on Thursday night. Cleveland entered Game 3 down 0-2 in the series, but after an impressive rally, they won 7-5. The night was not entirely smooth for relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, who caught social media attention for his slump during the game.

Clase ended the night with three allowed hits, two earned runs, and zero strikeouts. He has not had his best performance so far in the postseason, and thus, Guardians fans and general baseball fans on X displayed quite the reactions on Thursday:

During the top of the eighth inning, Emmanuel Clase gave up a home run to Aaron Judge, which allowed the Yankees to tie the Guardians 3-3. The momentum-changing play looked like it would not bold well for Cleveland, but they stayed the course and responded.

David Fry hit a walk-off home run in the 10th and final inning to seal Cleveland's win over New York. The Guardians regained life in the series after it looked like the Yankees had it in the bag. Fry and the rest of Cleveland's top contributors are helping the team stay afloat. Nevertheless, the club has a bright future, given their praise for rookie Cade Smith.

“It's like almost sometimes we take it for granted because of how good he's been,” David Fry said regarding Smith, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com. “He's folding a sweatshirt in between [innings] and acting like nothing's happened. He's setting records. He's so good and it is so fun to watch because he's so humble and such a good guy.”

The Guardians like what Smith is bringing to the table in the playoffs, and he should provide plenty more contributions alongside Frye and the rest of his teammates.

Cleveland will continue giving its best effort as it prepares for Game 4 of the ALCS.