The Cleveland Guardians have played back-to-back nail-biting games in the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. They were able to pull out something of a miracle in winning Game 3, but they fell short in Game 4 and manager Stephen Vogt's team is facing a 3-1 deficit as it prepares for Saturday night's Game 5.

The Guardians have gotten some clutch hitting and the relief pitching has been able to shut down the New York offense for several long stretches. However, the starting pitching has not been able to come up with a victory. According to a post from MLB insider Buster Olney, the Guardians are the first team in MLB history to go through its first nine games of the postseason without recording a single win by any of its starting pitchers.

Prior to this development, the 2003 Marlins — then known as the Florida Marlins — held the record of going the most games without getting a victory from their starting pitching staff.

Tanner Bibee will be on the mound for the Guardians in Game 5 and he will be opposed by Carlos Rodon of the Yankees. Bibee will take a postseason record of 0-1 and a 3.60 earned run average into this game. The Guardians' season will come to an end if it is not victorious in this effort at Progressive Field.

Offense and relief pitching have been better for Guardians

The Guardians have relied on clutch hitting and relief pitching in the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers and the ALCS against the Yankees.

Stephen Kwan is slashing .405/.488/.432 for the Guardians and shortstop Brayan Rocchio is providing a .355 batting average and 16 total bases. Lane Thomas is leading the team with 9 runs batted in and David Fry is right behind with 8 RBI. Fry delivered the game-winning home run against the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

The Guardians also received one of the most memorable blows in team history in Game 3. Jhonkensy Noel hit the game-tying, two-run home run with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Guardian are waiting for star third baseman Jose Ramirez to find his stride. He is slashing .226/.359/.516 and he has 2 home runs and 6 RBI.

Relief pitcher Cade Smith has provided the Guardians with 9.1 innings of work and has a 3.86 ERA. Tim Herrin has authored a 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings on the mound. Hunter Gaddis struck out the side in the top of the 8th inning Friday night, fanning Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm and Giancarlo Stanton in succession. Cleveland tied the game in the bottom of the inning but lost the game when the Yankees scored two runs in the ninth inning.