The Cleveland Guardians avoided falling down an 0-3 hole to the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS, thanks to a walk-off two-run homer from David Fry off Clay Holmes in the tenth inning that lifted Cleveland to a 7-5 win. However, it was Jhonkensy Noel, also known as “Big Christmas,” who gave the Guardians life as he smashed a two-run homer to tie the game at five in the bottom of the ninth. Moreover, the Yankees were only one out away from being one win away from the World Series. Even Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid reacted to the Guardians' miracle homer.

“What a HR #BigChritsmas,” Joel Embiid posted on X, formerly Twitter, misspelling “Christmas” perhaps due to the 76ers star's excitement at watching the Noel tie the game for the Guardians.

ALCS Game 3: Guardians def. Yankees, Yankees lead series 2-1

The Yankees were down 1-3 in the eighth of Game 3, but Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton showed up when it mattered.

Judge hit a two-run homer off the Guardians' All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase to tie the game. Afterward, Giancarlo Stanton hit a solo drive that put them up 5-3.

With one out separating the Guardians from an 0-3 deficit, Lane Thomas hit a double off Luke Weaver, who was dominating the ALCS, and then “Big Christmas” came in and tied the game with a massive home-run swing.

Then, it was David Fry's turn to play the hero. He had saved the Guardians' season against the Detroit Lions in the ALDS with a homer, and he may have done it again versus the Yankees in the ALCS.

Thanks to the win, the Guardians stay alive, along with their hopes of ending the MLB's longest World Series drought, going all the way back to 1948.

Such a dramatic finish to Game 3 means the Guardians have taken the momentum in the series, and the Yankees have to be careful not to let the moment rattle them.

They'll need to play as disciplined a game as they can if they want to wrest momentum back in Game 4 and go back to New York with a shot to book their ticket to the World Series.