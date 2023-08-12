Jose Ramirez may have been celebrated by Cleveland Guardians fans for his epic brawl with Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, but the MLB is not quite as supportive.

Even so, the star third baseman is getting his suspension reduced from three games to two following his appeal, per MLB.com's Mandy Bell. He will serve out his sentence for the remainder of Cleveland's road series with the Tampa Bay Rays. Manager Terry Francona is going to need to pull out all his tricks to overcome that major absence.

Though, one should not take for granted this one-game modification. The Guardians (56-61) are three-and-a-half-games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins in the American League Central, so every game with the five-time All-Star is extremely important. With Josh Naylor serving a stint on the injury list, Ramirez's presence in the lineup has never been more crucial.

The 30-year-old native of the Dominican Republic is already well-regarded as one of the top players in the game, but his fight with Anderson has launched him even further into prominence. However, he is not proud of how the situation unfolded and even sent his rival an apology. Anderson had apparently not responded as of a few days ago.

Jose Ramirez is moving forward now, though, with the only goal being to retain the divisional crown. Cleveland has the girt but might not have the necessary firepower to leap over the Twins. Maybe this weekend hiatus will give Ramirez the necessary boost to spark a surprise second-half surge.