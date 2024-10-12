The Cleveland Guardians are amid an intense Game 5 American League Division Series matchup against the Detroit Tigers. The winner of the game takes all, and the Guardians are playing like their life is on the line. Cleveland had a 5-3 lead at the top of the seventh inning, but before that, outfielder Lane Thomas performed an incredible feat against Tarik Skubal that got fans jumping.

The game was tied 1-1 at the bottom of the fifth inning when Tarik Skubal threw a 97-mile-per-hour pitch toward the at-bat Thomas. Thomas swung and hit a high ball deep into the left side of the field, resulting in a home run. Moreover, Thomas' score gave the Guardians a grand slam, and Cleveland fans could not contain their energy:

Fans in the stadium were not the only ones buzzing about Lane Thomas' play. Social media users made sure to get in on the action as well:

“ALL ABOUT THE LANE TRAIN,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter).

“Biggest hit of his career,” another fan commented.

“LANE THOMAS KNOWS CLUTCH,” another added.

What makes Thomas' play even more impressive is the fact he did it off a pitch from a star like Tarik Skubal. Through the series' first two games, Skubal threw seven innings of scoreless baseball, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out eight. Thus, the Tigers pitcher joined Justin Verlander as the only pitcher in franchise history to have a playoff outing of seven-plus innings with zero walks and no more than three hits.

Fans on X did not take it easy on Skubal after Thomas' play though:

Another fan, instead of directly addressing Skubal, stated the Tigers' pitching was stretched too thin and that the Guardians were too clutch.

This series-deciding game continues to go down to the wire. Will Cleveland hold onto their lead and advance to the ALCS?