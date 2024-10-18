When all hope seemed lost for the Cleveland Guardians, Jhonkensy Noel stepped up to the plate. His blast sent Guardians fans into a frenzy and had one broadcaster breaking out into song.

Feliz Navidad to be exact. As the ball flew over the fence, Rafa Hernandez-Brito dropped an epic reaction, perfectly encapsulating all of Cleveland's emotions, via BIGPLAY.

Expand Tweet

Noel, otherwise known as Big Christmas, has become a Guardians legend. In all five games against the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS, Noel didn't record a hit in 15 plate appearances. He did get a hit in the first game of the ALCS, but he also struck out. Noel didn't even play in Game 2. During the regular season, he hit .218 with 13 home runs and 28 RBI.

All of that to say, anything can happen in the playoffs. Cleveland was down to their last out and needed a miracle in that moment. Noel delivered Christmas early, and David Fry made sure to check the list twice. Following up Noel's blast with a two-run walk off home run of his own, the Guardians climbed back in the ALCS, now trailing 2-1.

But Cleveland isn't out of the water just yet. Their struggles in New York has put them in a hole. Still, coming out of Game 3, the Guardians have all the momentum. It's fair to wonder how much more Noel will do – although perhaps this is the start of something greater – but Cleveland at least knows now that they can win. They've heard the rally cries of their fans at Progressive Field and understand the gravity of the moment.

Jhonkensy Noel didn't let that emotion get to him on Thursday, creating an everlasting memory in Guardians lore. Between his rendition of Feliz Navidad to the overall jubilation of the call, fans won't be forgetting Hernandez-Brito's celebration anytime soon either.