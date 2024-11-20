Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was all smiles when his former skipper, Joe Maddon, announced that he had won the 2024 American League Manager of the Year award. Surrounded by his three kids, Vogt thanked his family, coaching staff, and players for helping make the season what it was.

Of course it's possible no one heard a word he was saying because his children absolutely stole the show.

Vogt is a father of three, and they all joined him on screen. His daughter, Payton, stood behind him while his son Clark stood by his side and his youngest son, Bennett, clung onto him.

In that moment, Vogt thought of his own father, who helped him develop into a Major League Baseball player, and eventually a manager.

“It started early with my dad and my mom. My dad was my coach from the time I was four until I left high school, and he just always taught me to put my teammates ahead of myself,” Vogt told Ron Darling. “If you’re going to be the teammate you’re capable of, you’re gonna end up where you want to be, and I just tried to live that my entire life and my entire career.”

Stephen Vogt also credits Guardians coaches and players for Manager of the Year win

Vogt entered the season with precisely zero games of managerial experience and took over a Guardians team that finished under .500 last year. He turned them into an AL Central champion and American League Championship Series participant.

“I don't know how to feel right now,” Vogt said to MLB Network, thanking everyone in the organization for the club's success. “I wouldn't be here without those people, and most importantly the players. The players did this.”

Vogt expanded later, praising his players for executing.

“I’m very proud,” Vogt said, per Mandy Bell of MLB.com. “I’m always going to give the credit to the people that have to go out and do it, and that’s the players.”

“The beauty of this role in this job is that it's not about you, it's about your players and it's about their successes,” he added. “There's really nothing I can do other than put people into positions to hopefully succeed, and to see our guys go out and have success, those were the high moments.”

With a division title and Manager of the Year award under his belt, Vogt can now re-focus on the ultimate goal: Delivering the Guardians their first World Series championship since 1948.

“Hopefully we win the last game of the year next year,” Vogt said. “That’s the goal.”