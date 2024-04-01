If Kristen Stewart is going to star in an MCU film, it will require Greta Gerwig. Either way, it “sounds like a f**king nightmare.”
During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Stewart talked about the MCU. It doesn't sound appealing to her unless someone like Gerwig directed it.
“I will likely never do a Marvel movie,” Stewart said on the podcast, laughing. “It sounds like a f**king nightmare, actually.
“If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it,” Stewart added.
Greta Gerwig is fresh off the biggest movie of 2023, Barbie. The film was a box office and critical hit, grossing $1.4 billion at the box office and earning eight Oscar nominations. Gerwig will now set her sights on another IP, the Chronicles of Narnia franchise, directing an adaptation for Netflix.
Before her work with popular IPs, Gerwig directed Lady Bird. The film put her on the map as a filmmaker before she directed an adaptation of Little Women.
She is also known for her acting roles. Gerwig has acted in the likes of Frances Ha, Mistress America, Jackie, To Rome with Love, and Isle of Dogs.
The MCU was on top of the pop culture world for years. They quickly became the talk of the town with several high-profile actors like Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans all starring in the franchise. 2023 was a down year for the franchise, with box office flops like The Marvels, but they will hope to get back on track in 2024 with Deadpool and Wolverine.
Adding Gerwig and Stewart to a project would add a lot of credibility to the MCU. I wouldn't hold your breath waiting for it to happen, though.
Kristen Stewart's career
Kristen Stewart is an Oscar-nominated actress known for her part in the Twilight series. She starred as Bella Swan in the five films from 2008-12. Since then, Stewart has expanded her resume with roles in K-11, American Ultra, Certain Women, Charlie's Angels, and Underwater.
In 2021, Stewart starred in Spencer. Pablo Larraín, who previously directed Jackie with Natalie Portman, directed Spencer. The film chronicles a fictional account of Princess Diana's 1991 Christmas. Stewart ultimately lost to Jessica Chastain, who starred in another biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in the title role. Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), and Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter) were also nominated.
One year later, Stewart starred in David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future. Viggo Mortensen and Léa Seydoux also starred in the film. 2024 has been a busy year for Stewart. She had two films premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Love Lies Bleeding and Love Me.
Love Lies Bleeding was acquired by A24. The film was turned around and released on March 8 by the studio. In the film, Stewart stars as a gym manager who is part of a crime family. She begins a relationship with a bodybuilder played by Katy O'Brian. Ed Harris, Dave Franco, Anna Baryshnikov, and Jena Malone also star in the film. Rose Glass co-wrote and directed the film.