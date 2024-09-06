ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Guardians will visit the Los Angeles Dodgers at a bad time, as the MLB leaders are on a hot streak. The Dodgers have won seven of their past ten games, including a successful four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks to pad their lead in the National League West. The Guardians are leading the American League Central by four games over the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals, who are playing against each other in a three-game series this weekend. Cleveland has won five of their last ten games. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Guardians-Dodgers Projected Starters

Matthew Boyd vs. Gavin Stone

Matthew Boyd is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and a 0.84 WHIP. Boyd had Tommy John surgery last June, which held him out of the lineup until this August. He signed with the Guardians at the end of June and has just four starts since returning. However, he has been lights out in those four starts.

Boyd's last start was at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched 6 innings with 8 strikeouts, allowing 4 hits, zero walks, and 1 earned run.

Boyd is 0-0 on the road with a 5.06 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP. He has just one start on the road this season, which came against the New York Yankees. He pitched 5 1/3 innings with 2 strikeouts, allowing 4 hits, 4 walks, 3 earned runs, and 2 home runs. Boyd has just 1 walk and zero home runs allowed in three home starts.

Gavin Stone is 11-5 with a 3.53 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.

Stone's last start was on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He pitched 5 innings with 4 strikeouts, allowing 5 hits, 1 walk, 5 earned runs, and 2 home runs.

Stone is 4-1 at home with a 3.10 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Dodgers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +132

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How to Watch Guardians vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: SNLA, Bally Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have been hitting better against right-handed pitching over their last ten games, which could give Boyd a chance to perform well for the first time on the road. They are batting just .246 with a .320 on-base percentage, averaging 5 runs/nine. Boyd has five starts with just one run allowed, which would put them in a good position with their bullpen.

The Guardians have a 2.48 ERA from their bullpen overall, and a 2.89 mark over their last three games. The Dodgers' bullpen has a 5.87 ERA over their past three.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Matthew Boyd performed well at home against weaker offensive teams like the Pittsburgh Pirates, Texas Rangers, and Chicago Cubs. However, he had a blow-up against the Yankees on the road by allowing four walks and two home runs. It seems we could get the same situation in this game, as the Dodgers are comparable to the Yankees at home. Stone has gotten into trouble in some of his starts due to his propensity to give up the long ball. The Guardians are average at hitting the long ball, sitting 13th in the MLB with 161 home runs. They have just 1.1 home runs per game over their last ten.

Final Guardians-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have been in fine form recently and it looks like they won't slow down until they grab the top record in the major leagues. However, Matthew Boyd's form coupled with the Guardians bullpen makes us want to take a chance here and back the underdogs.

Final Guardians-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Guardians ML (+132)