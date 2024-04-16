It is game two of a three-game set as the Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
In game one of the series, the first half of the game was controlled by pitching. Xzavion Curry went five innings without giving up a run while giving up just two hits and striking out three. Kutter Crawford went five innings, giving up one hit and striking out six without giving up a run. The Guardians would finally score in the seventh inning. It was a Will Brennan pinch-hit home run that gave the Guardians the 2-0 lead. They would add runs in the eighth and the ninth innings, winning the game 6-0.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Guardians-Red Sox Odds
Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+146)
Moneyline: -106
Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-178)
Moneyline: -110
Over: 9 (-105)
Under: 9 (-115)
How to Watch Guardians vs. Red Sox
Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT
TV: NESN/BSGL
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Guardians are 12th in the majors in runs scored while sitting ninth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Andres Gimenez comes in leading the way for the Guardians. He is hitting .310 on the year with a .382 on-base percentage. He has 11 runs scored and eight RBIs on the year. Still, he has no home runs but does have five doubles and a triple. Josh Naylor has also been solid this year. He is hitting .34y7 with a .443 on-base percentage. Naylor has four home runs on the year, leading to 12 RBIs. He has also scored ten runs.
Scoring is something Steven Kwan has been doing a lot. He is hitting .368 on the year, with a .386 on-base percentage. While he has two doubles and two home runs for his five RIBS, he has scored 15 times on the season. Jose Ramirez has also scored 13 times on the year. He is hitting just .246, with a .257 on-base percentage. Further, He has hit two doubles, and triple, and three home runs, leading to his 12 RBIs on the year.
The Guardians are fifth in team ERA, 17th in WHIP, and ninth in opponent batting average. IT will be Tanner Bibee on the mound for the Guardians. He is 1-0 with a 5.93 ERA and a 1.83 WHIP. He has made three starts this year. Last time out, he gave up five runs in just 4.1 innings of work, in his worst outing of the year. Still, the Guardians have won every game Bibee has started this year. Further, Bibee has pitched well against the Red Sox. Current Red Sox have hit just .214 lifetime against him with just one RBI.
Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Red Sox are 15th in runs scored while sitting 21st in on-base percentage, 22nd in batting average, and 17th in slugging. Tyler O'Neill has been solid this year. He has been hitting .304 on the year with a .448 on-base percentage. He has 14 runs scored, and he has hit seven home runs this year. O'Neill has just eight RBIs with those seven home runs. Jarren Duran has also been producing. He has hit .303 on the year with a .365 on-base percentage. He has six stolen bases this year while scoring nine times. Duran also has a home run and six RBIs.
Driving in plenty of runs is Rese McGuire. He has taken just 34 at-bats this year but is hitting .294 with a .365 on-base percentage. Further, he has two home runs and eight RBIs on the year. Also having eight RBIs this year is Masatka Yoshida. Yoshida has hit just .255 on the year. He does have a .345 on-base percentage though. Further, he has a home run and eight RBIS on the year while scoring seven times.
Red Sox pitching is first in team ERA, third in WHIP, and third in opponent batting average. Garrett Whitlock will be on the mound for this game. He is 1-0 with a 1.19 WHIP and a 1.26 ERA. Whitlock has given up just two runs this year, but he has just one win on the season. Still, the Red Sox have lost two of the starts he has made while he has given up so few runs. Whitlock has a career opponent batting average of just .200 against current members of the Guardians. Only Jose Ramirez has an RBI against him, and that was on an RBI single.
Final Guardians-Red Sox Prediction & Pick
Neither offense has been great this year. They have both struggled heavily at times. Still, in games he has pitched, the under has hit in two of the three. The over only hit in the last one because of a five-run tenth inning from the Orioles. Meanwhile, Tanner Bibee is due to rebound and have a solid start. The best play in this game is going to be on the total. Take the under.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final Guardians-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Under 9 (-115)